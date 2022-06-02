

The Canadian Press





The leader of Ontario's Greens says his party is "here to stay" despite failing to capture the riding it saw as its best hope for winning a second seat.

Mike Schreiner, who was re-elected in his Guelph riding, says the close race in Parry Sound-Muskoka demonstrated the growing support for the Green party.

"To see a Green candidate so close, so close in a riding that has always gone blue tells you that there is Green momentum, there is a Green wave building across this province," Schreiner said in his election night speech in Guelph.

"It's not only in Guelph, it's in ridings all across Ontario."

Polling suggested the Greens and the Progressive Conservatives were in a tight race in Parry Sound-Muskoka but Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith ultimately took the riding for the Tories.

Schreiner visited Parry Sound-Muskoka a number of times over the course of the campaign.

The Green leader became his party's first and only representative after being elected to the Guelph riding of the Ontario legislature in 2018. That success came after building support in his three previous runs for office.

Schreiner has since stood out at Queen’s Park as an effective critic on the environment, the government’s COVID-19 response and more, saying that the party’s priorities overlapped with his own ideals when he first made the jump into politics.

This year, the Ontario Greens ran their biggest-ever election campaign, with $228,803 raised in donations by March, compared with $94,695 at the same time in 2018.

The Green plan for transitioning the economy amid climate change set a goal to both halve carbon pollution by 2030 and reach net zero by 2045.

The plan to reduce emissions included a proposal to phase out the sale of new gas and diesel passenger vehicles, medium-duty trucks and buses by 2030, and to transition homes and offices to net zero by 2040 using a combination of solar and heat pumps.

The Greens also made promises of $10,000 rebates for electric vehicles and pledged to build more charging infrastructure, proposing an annual $2-billion fund for municipalities to adapt to climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.