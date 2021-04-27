The Ontario government has reached out to several other countries, including the United States and the Philippines as it widens its search for additional healthcare workers to provide assistance in some of the province’s hardest hit hospitals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott disclosed the latest request while speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as a team of nine healthcare workers from Newfoundland and Labrador touches down in Toronto to help out.

“We are continuing our search internationally to see if there are any teams that can come from other countries to help us but as you know there are many countries in the world that are facing the same situation that we are as well,” Elliott said on Tuesday. “We have made some requests in the U.S. and we are still waiting to hear specifics from them but we also looked to other countries, such as the Philippines for example, and are still waiting to hear on that.”

The number of COVID patients in intensive care units in Ontario has more than doubled over the last month and now stands at 875.

Ontario has ordered all hospitals to cease elective procedures in an attempt to free up capacity but with COVID patients now taking up roughly one out of three available beds in intensive care units concerns are building that healthcare workers will eventually have to make impossible decisions about who to provide the highest level of care to.

On Tuesday Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed that 62 individuals from federal departments across the country have been identified as potential volunteers that could be deployed to Ontario.

He said that the Canadian Armed Forces will also deploy nine ICU nurses and up to three multipurpose medical assistance teams in the province.

Some of those troops may be sent to Sunnybrook's field hospital, officials told CP24 on Tuesday.

Elliott said that Manitoba has also offered to put a call out to retired healthcare workers to help out in Ontario hospitals but she said that the province hasn’t received any formal offer of support at this point.

“The armed forces personnel will be helping with transportation, with the administrative issues, with the logistical issues and there might be some medical assistance but that might be more to backfill in hospitals so the more experienced nurse and other healthcare workers would then be able to move up into the higher levels,” she said at Queen’s Park.