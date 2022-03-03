Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not run in the provincial election in June, CTV News has learned.

Sources said Elliott, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Newmarket-Aurora, will make the announcement on Friday.

Elliott, who also serves as the deputy premier, is the latest high-profile member of Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet to resign.

As health minister, Elliott led the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2006 before resigning in 2015 following her second failed bid to become the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party.

In 2018, in her third attempt to become the party leader, Elliott was beaten by Ford.

