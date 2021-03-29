More than half of all new COVID-19 cases in Ontario are now screening positive for variants of concern and officials say that they are seeing more and more young people who have to be hospitalized after becoming infected with new strains of the virus.

Variants of concern now make up 57.4 per cent of all positive samples, up from 48.7 per cent one week ago.

During a briefing on Monday afternoon, Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that cases involving the new variants appear to be resulting in higher hospitalization rates among young people. He said that more young people are also being admitted straight into intensive care after a quick deterioration in condition.

“This is not a benign issue with these variants for people under 50 who felt that maybe with the initial COVID It wasn't a big deal. This for you now is a big deal,” he said.

Williams comments on Monday came hours after Ontario reported nearly 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 today as its positivity rate surpassed six per cent for the first time since January.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 2,094, up from 1,600 last Monday.

With just 39,470 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the provincewide positivity rate now stands at 6.1 per cent, the highest positivity rate reported since Jan. 19.

"Obviously we are in a tough spot right now. If you actually rewind time to the very beginning of March, the seven-day average was about 1,000 cases per day and in a matter of a month, it is now above 2,000 cases per day," Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist and member of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force, told CP24 on Monday.

"This is the third wave. It is pretty obvious we are here."

Another 10 virus-related deaths were reported in the province today, bringing Ontario's COVID-19 death toll to 7,337. The average daily death toll in Ontario is now 13, up from 11 one week ago.

Information released today by the Ministry of Health suggests that COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for the second day in a row, however it should be noted that this data is typically incomplete at the beginning of the week due to a lack of reporting from some hospitals.

The province says there are currently 841 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 917 on Sunday and 985 on Saturday, but numbers from individual public health units across Ontario indicate that at least 1,039 people with COVID-19 are receiving treatment in hospital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) has been steadily climbing since the beginning of the month, reaching 382 today, according to the province.

But recent data released by Critical Care Services Ontario says that there are now more than 400 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

March 28th ON ICU COVID-19 Update



409 COVID-19 in ICU

23% of the 1786 pts in ON ICUs



247 COVID-19 on ventilators

36% of the 681 vented pts in ON



32 new admissions past 24 h (7-day average: 31)



Source: CCSO #COVID19Ontario #onpoli pic.twitter.com/ByUztUMOEo — Kali Barrett (@DrKaliBarrett) March 29, 2021

Ontario is also now reporting 18,965 active lab-confirmed coronavirus infections, up from 14,751 seven days ago.

Another 124 B.1.1.7 variant cases were confirmed in the province today while nearly 19,000 cases have screened positive for a variant but are still awaiting whole genome sequencing to determine lineage.

The province says 2,031,735 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario to date.

Of the new cases today, 618 are in Toronto, 368 are in Peel, 277 are in York Region, 132 are in Ottawa, and 104 are in Durham Region.

The uptick in community transmission comes as the Ford government continues to ease public health restrictions across Ontario.

In regions in the orange and red zones of Ontario’s tiered reopening framework, the province recently increased indoor dining capacity at restaurants and bars and opened patios in regions in the grey, or “lockdown,” category.

Outdoor fitness classes have also been allowed to resume in regions in the lockdown zone starting today.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.