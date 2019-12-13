

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario high school teachers say they will hold a one-day strike in a number of districts across the province on Dec. 18.

A notice from the OSSTF says all of its members will be engaged in a full withdrawal of services at 10 boards, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.

This will be the third in a series of single-day strikes carried out by Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation members as the union battles with province over the terms of a new contract.

Last week Wednesday, high school teachers in nine districts across the province, including the Toronto District School Board, held a one day strike. The Wednesday before that, all public high school teachers across the province held a strike.

The strike set for Dec. 18 will not include schools within the Toronto District School, Board. However several large GTA boards are part of the latest strike action, including the York Region District School Board, York Catholic District School Board, and the Halton District School Board.

“Since our last bargaining date on Tuesday, December 3, we have seen no change in the minister of education’s agenda of increasing class sizes, forcing e-learning on our high school students, and continuing the funding cuts that take valuable support staff and services out of our schools,” OSSTF President Harvey Bischof said in a news release Friday.

News about the latest planned strike date comes days after the union and the province announced that they had scheduled two days to meet with a mediator on Dec. 16 and 17.

In the release about the new strike date, Bischof said he hopes that Education Minister Stephen Lecce “is ready to get serious about bargaining next week.”

Some 60,000 publicly-funded high school teachers in the province have been without a contract since August.

The full list of affected boards for the Dec. 18 strike is as follows:

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Waterloo Region District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Lakehead District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Lambton Kent District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

The strike will also affect dozens of French-language elementary schools where some workers are represented by the OSSTF.

OSSTF members employed by Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir at the following schools will be on strike:

• École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger

• École élémentaire catholique Mère-Élisabeth-Bruyère

• École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Noël-Chabanel (Cambridge)

• École élémentaire catholique Jean-Béliveau

• École élémentaire catholique Le-Petit-Prince

• École catholique Pape-François

• École secondaire Renaissance

• Campus Renaissance

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (Markham)

• École catholique Monseigneur-Jamot

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marie (Oakville)

• Garderie satellite Copains copines—Sainte-Marie (Oakville)

• École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité

• École élémentaire catholique Milton Sud

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Nicolas

OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following schools will be on strike:

• École élémentaire La Pommeraie

• École élémentaire Marie-Curie

• École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont .

• Académie de la Tamise

• École élémentaire Les Rapides

• École secondaire Franco-Jeunesse

• École élémentaire Viola-Léger

• École élémentaire L’Odyssée

• École élémentaire L’Harmonie

• École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais

• École élémentaire Patricia-Picknell

• École élémentaire du Chêne

• École élémentaire Dyane-Adam

• École élémentaire Horizon Jeunesse

• École secondaire Norval-Morrisseau

• École élémentaire La Fontaine

• Académie de la Moraine

• École élémentaire Paul-Demers

• École secondaire Étienne-Brûlé