The Ford government has put its plans to lift all remaining public health restrictions on hold as it ramps up its efforts to boost vaccination rates amid a Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon as he outlined Ontario’s plan to make vaccination policies mandatory for some high-risk settings and to begin administering third doses to those at highest risk of severe complications from COVID-19.

The news comes after Moore suggested last week that Ontario was “seven to 10 days” away from reaching the vaccination milestones that would allow it to exit its Roadmap to Reopen and lift virtually all remaining public health restrictions, including capacity limits and limits on gathering sizes but excluding indoor masking.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has risen 54 per cent since then and there are increasing concerns that Ontario’s hospitals could soon see another influx of COVID-19 patients, predominantly involving unvaccinated individuals.

For that reason, Moore has opted to put any further reopening on hold while issuing a directive requiring hospitals and home and community care service providers to have vaccination policies for employees, contractors, students and volunteers requiring that they either be fully vaccinated or undertake regular rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 and complete an education session about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says that the policies, similar to ones already in effect for the long-term care sector, will have to be in place by Sept. 7 and required that employees provide proof of vaccination or a legitimate medical exemption. The employers will also be expected to “track and report” on their progress in implementing the policies.

The Ministry of Education will also introduce a matching policy for all education workers and staff in licensed child care settings that will take effect prior to the beginning of the school year.

“Keeping a low rate of infection in our communities and protecting our most vulnerable is how we can keep our schools, our businesses and our social settings as safe as possible while minimizing disruption,” Moore said in a news release.

No timeline for lifting remaining restrictions

The Ford government had previously indicated that it would lift most remaining public health restrictions once it hit several vaccination milestones, including having 75 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

But those plans are now being put on hold indefinitely “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a news release from the Ministry of Health.

The release notes that Moore and other public health officials “will continue to monitor the data to determine when it is safe to exit the Roadmap and lift the majority of public health and workplace safety measures currently in place.”

Meanwhile, the province is stepping up its efforts to ensure that people in high-risk settings are vaccinated.

The ministry says that in addition to mandating vaccination policies for healthcare and education workers, it will also require them in a number of other high-risk settings.

Those include post-secondary institutions, licenced retirement homes, women’s shelters and congregate group homes and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

During an interview with CP24 on Tuesday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the announcement of vaccination policies in some settings, calling it a “solid step forward.”

“I think this represents one of the best kinds of policies that gives people a choice. It doesn’t cost people their jobs but at the same time it makes sure that these businesses and schools and hospitals and so on can be safe and can stay open,” he said.

A number of stakeholders had previously called for introducing some sort of vaccination policy for healthcare workers in recent weeks, including the Ontario Medical Association.

The University Health Network had also taken matters into its own hands by introducing a policy that required that its employees either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a negative test prior to their arrival at work.