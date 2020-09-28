

Ontario is reporting a record 700 new cases of COVID-19, a significant increase that has now prompted the Ontario Hospital Association to call for the return of Stage 2 restrictions.

It’s the highest daily count ever recorded in Ontario, surpassing the 640 cases confirmed on April 24.

It should, however, be noted that the province was testing far fewer people this spring so it is possible that the numbers from back then may have been an underrepresentation of just how prevalent the virus was in the province at the time.

For example, the previous high of 640 cases was based on the completion of more than 12,000 individual tests, translating into a positive percentage of five per cent. The 700 cases confirmed on Monday came on more than 41,000 tests. That translates into a positive percentage of about 1.7 per cent.

The positive percentage in Ontario previously went as low as 0.28 per cent in August but has now been on the rise for weeks, even amid a significant expansion testing that has seen the province process at least 40,000 tests on each of the last four days.

“If we compare this to the first wave of the pandemic it is actually a steeper rise in the curve which is very, very troubling,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CP24 on Monday morning. “I think people need to recognize that just because we don’t have an enormous number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions right now that can change and it can change without a lot of notice and as we await flu season any day now that could really spell trouble for our healthcare system.”

Three out of four new cases are in GTA

Ontario went an entire week with its daily counts of new infections under 100 as recently as early August but since then the numbers have steadily increased and we are now back where we were during the peak of the first wave in April.

The 700 new cases confirmed on Monday represents a substantial increase on the 491 cases confirmed one day prior, which itself represented a near-five month high.

It also brings the seven-day rolling average to 461.

That number previously peaked at 570 in April and went as low as 85 last month.

Of the new cases confirmed on Monday, roughly three-quarters of them were in the Greater Toronto Area (526 cases), continuing a recent trend in which the virus appears to be increasingly clustered in urban areas.

Toronto alone had 344 cases while Peel Region had 104 cases, York Region had 56 cases, Durham Region had seven cases and Halton Region had 15 cases.

Ottawa also continues to be a hotspot of infection, adding another 89 cases over the last 24 hours.

Twelve of Ontario’s 34 public health units, meanwhile, reported no new cases at all on Monday.

“While the increase in COVID-19 cases is very unfortunate it is also not unexpected,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said during Question Period at Queen’s Park on Monday morning. “We have prepared for this throughout the summer months. We knew that we were going to see an increase in cases, we know that we are facing flu season as well and we are trying to keep our scheduled surgeries and procedures on track. That is why we developed our comprehensive (fall preparedness) plan.”

Hospitalizations on the rise

While hospitalizations have so far remained well off the peaks seen in April when 1,043 people were receiving treatment, the latest data suggests that they too are on the rise.

There are now 128 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, which is about triple the number seen at points in August.

Of those patients, 29 are in intensive care units and 17 of them are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

There are also appears to be an uptick in outbreaks in long-term care homes, where so many of the COVID-19 related fatalities earlier in the pandemic were concentrated.

On Monday the province reported another four outbreaks at long-term care homes, bringing the total number of active outbreaks in those settings to 36.

There are also now two homes in Toronto with more than five resident cases, a threshold that hadn’t been reached by any of the city’s long-term care facilities for months.

At the 60-bed Norwood Nursing Home in Parkdale there are currently 18 confirmed cases among residents and six confirmed cases among staff. Meanwhile at the 108-bed Fairview Nursing Home near Trinity Bellwoods Park there are six-confirmed resident cases and an unspecified number of staff cases.

Ontario Hospital Association calls for more restrictions in GTA, Ottawa

The Ford government has taken several actions to address the recent rise in cases, including recent decision to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m. and reduce the maximum size of allowable social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

In a statement released following the publication of Monday’s numbers, the Ontario Hospital Association called on the premier to go one step further and immediately reinstate Stage 2 restrictions across the GTA and in Ottawa.

Under Stage 2, bars and restaurants were limited to take-out and patio service only and a host of other businesses, including gyms and movie theatres, were prohibited from operating entirely.

“Ontario hospitals have been the anchor of Ontario’s pandemic response, opening assessment centres, conducting laboratory testing and deploying staff to assist in long-term care but they are gravely concerned that the current rate of spread will mean that hospitals will be unable to fulfill these roles while delivering life-saving care,” OHA President and CEO Anthony Dale warned in the statement. “Without public health measures in place to limit opportunities for disease transmission, Ontario will soon see higher numbers of hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units and more deaths.”

Dale acknowledged in his statement that a return to Stage 2 would come “at a serious cost to thousands of businesses and their employees” but he said that “emerging evidence clearly illustrates that indoor settings like bars and restaurants have become significant drivers of rising COVID-19 cases.”

He said that while a move to limit the hours of those establishments “may a have small impact on transmission,” the province simply can’t afford “to wait and find out.”

“In order to keep schools open, protect our provinces most vulnerable and conserve our health system’s limited resources stronger restrictions are needed now,” he said.

Other highlights from the data: