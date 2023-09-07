Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is slated to make a second announcement on Thursday with just days under his belt on the job.

Calandra announced on Wednesday he will launch a review “very, very soon” of Greenbelt development that could see more land removed from the region.

His remarks were his first as housing minister after Steve Clark resigned on Monday in the aftermath of two Greenbelt reports that detailed a process that favoured certain developers and lacked transparency.

Calandra’s news conference will take place at Queen’s Park at 9 a.m. A livestream will be available on CP24.com.