TORONTO - The Ontario government says it will be spending $90 million to fund hundreds of hospital beds across the province ahead of flu season.

Premier Doug Ford says the investment will help the hospital system deal with overcrowding issues that have resulted in patients sometimes being treated in hallways and other unsuitable spaces.

He says the funds will support 1,100 hospital beds in total -- including more than 640 new beds.

In October last year, the previous Liberal government gave hospitals an additional $100 million before flu season to create more hospital beds.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the Liberal commitment, and this latest spending by Ford's Progressive Conservatives, falls far short of the $300 million she says is needed to help address hospital overcrowding.

The government also announced it will continue an expansion of the province's long-term care beds planned by the Liberals, adding 6,000 new beds as part of a five-year plan to build capacity.