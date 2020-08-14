

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Following a modification first introduced for movie theatres, Ontario will now allow 50 people per room in fitness centres, community centres and yoga studios, rather than 50 people per facility, provided physical distancing is maintained.

Under the previous guidelines governing all indoor settings, fitness centres and other related facilities could contain no more than 50 people total.

"On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of health and other health experts, we're allowing gyms and recreation centers to increase their capacity limits, as of tomorrow at 12:01am, with additional public health restrictions, up to 50 people will be allowed in the program with physical distancing limits in place," Ford said.

The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said the province is also spending an additional $8 million to support amateur sport organizations.