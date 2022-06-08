Transit users will no longer be required to wear masks beginning this weekend as the province is lifting almost all of its remaining mask mandates.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“With high vaccination rates and Ontario’s COVID-19 situation continuing to improve, most of the province’s remaining provincial masking requirements, including on public transit, will expire as of 12:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022,” Moore said in a statement.

However, the province said that mandatory masking will continue in long-term care and retirement homes. Meanwhile, masking in other congregate living settings, such as shelters and group homes, will be recommended.

Moore said current directives on masking in hospitals and other health care settings will be revoked and replaced on Saturday with ministry guidance on when masks should be worn.

Most of the masking requirements in the province were lifted in March, with the exception of those in high-risk settings. They were set to expire in April but were extended amid the sixth wave of the pandemic.

“While masking requirements are expiring, organizations may implement their own policies. Ontarians should continue to wear a mask if they feel it is right for them, are at high risk for severe illness, recovering from COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19,” Moore said.

“Thanks to the efforts of all Ontarians following public health measures and getting vaccinated, we have made significant progress in the fight against COVID-19.”

Following the announcement, the Toronto Transit Commission said it will continue to recommend the use of masks on its vehicle and stations.

“Although no longer mandatory on the TTC as of Saturday, we strongly recommend the continued use of masks,” CEO Rick Leary said in a statement.

“Safety is paramount to all we do. Throughout the pandemic, we have made decisions based on public health advice, while following all provincial mandates.”

The TTC implemented its mandatory masking policy in July 2020.

The transit agency said its operators on the conventional system will only be required to wear a mask when securing a mobility device. However, it noted that masks will still be required for Wheel-Trans employees and customers.

“While the end of the provincial mask mandate is a sign that we are cautiously and gradually returning to normal, we know that COVID-19 has not disappeared and are still strongly recommending the continued use of masks on the TTC,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson in a statement. “Wearing a mask is a small measure we all can take to help keep our communities safe.”

The TTC said customers should expect to begin hearing new announcements and seeing new signs and posters throughout the system to reflect the changes.

The University Health Network said its masking policy in its Toronto hospitals will remain in place.

"We have made this decision because we care for immune-compromised patients," UHN spokesperson Gillian Howard said.

Speaking to CP24 earlier Wednesday, UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Adbu Sharkawy said masking should still be mandated especially in indoor settings frequented by individuals vulnerable to COVID-19.

He added that he will continue to wear a mask indoors for the foreseeable future to protect himself and others, especially those who are vulnerable and whose immunity may have waned.

“I think that wearing a mask indoors is still a very important way to prevent not only the spread of COVID 19, but a lot of respiratory viruses,” Sharkawy said. “So, personally, I would prefer to maintain a masking policy in indoor settings, especially settings in which susceptible individuals may have to frequent, and that may include healthcare environments, obviously, pharmacies and supermarkets and things of that nature. I understand not everybody agrees with me.”