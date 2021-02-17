

TORONTO -- Ontario's Superior Court says a judge was inadvertently assigned cases to hear while outside the province.

The court says a regional senior justice had cleared the judge to travel for personal reasons.

It also says no more cases will now be handed to the judge, who is scheduled to return home by the end of the month.

The court did not confirm a CBC report that the female justice had presided over cases from the Turks and Caicos.

The court did not identify the judge involved but said the situation was "very specific" and the travel approved.

The province's three chief justices have previously advised members of the judiciary against non-essential travel due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.