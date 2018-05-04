

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Labour leaders from across the province will descend on York University today for a “day of action” in support of striking contract faculty and other staff.

About 3,000 members of CUPE 3903 have now been on strike for nearly 10 weeks amid a protracted contract dispute that reportedly centres over job security provisions and the path to tenured positions for contract faculty.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. today, members of Ontario Federation of Labour affiliates will be arriving at York University's Keele campus and joining striking CUPE 3903 members on the picket lines.

According to a new release, the picketers will be blocking entrances to the university throughout the day.

The “day of action” comes nearly a month after members of CUPE 3903 rejected the university's offer following in what the union called a "forced ratification vote” that was ordered by the Ministry of Labour.

York University has called for the sides to go to binding arbitration to settle outstanding issues, however the union has o fare refused to take that route and has chastised the school or refusing to return to the bargaining table.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government has launched an industrial inquiry commission to investigate the dispute and make recommendations on how it could be resolved.

About 60 per cent of the classes at York University are taught by CUPE 3903 members.