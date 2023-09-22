Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is resigning, premier's office confirms
Monte McNaughton takes to the podium during a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, September 22, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday.
McNaughton's departure marks the third minister's resignation in Ford's cabinet this month.
This is a breaking news story more to come.