Paramedics in certain parts of Ontario will soon be able to offer some patients more treatment without having to take them to a hospital.

The year-long pilot project announced Monday by the Ministry of Health will see new 911 models of care brought to 33 municipalities across the province, including York Region.

During the pilot, eligible palliative care patients and those experiencing mental health and addiction challenges will be able to receive appropriate care from the paramedic directly or in their community.

The government maintains that the patient will remain in “ultimate control of the care they receive” and will be able to request to be taken to the emergency department at anytime during the call.

In York Region, for example, palliative care patients who call 911 will now have the option to be treated on-scene for pain and symptom management by trained paramedics.

If the patient agrees, they will then be referred for follow-up care with their primary palliative care team.

The announcement comes as Ontario’s health-care system continues to feel the strain of a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

“Currently, if a patient is experiencing palliative care challenges and calls 911, they must first go to emergency, and emergency department, before being transferred to a community based care center to receive treatment,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said during the virtual news conference.

“This means patients could be forced to wait hours before receiving the care that they need.”

The program will be evaluated following its completion at which point the government says it will look at how to implement new models of care throughout Ontario.