

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's legislature resumes session today, after the longest recess in nearly a quarter century.

Politicians normally return for the fall session in early September, but the five-month break meant the house didn't sit during the federal election campaign.

Premier Doug Ford's Conservative government returns not only to the new session, but to a different political landscape than when Queen's Park was shuttered in June.

Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring in what was a major reset for his government, which had been plagued by months of public backlash and negative headlines.

The criticism was mostly due to funding cuts and a $30-million court battle against the federally mandated carbon tax - a fight the province says it intends to continue.

The Tories are promising to strike a new tone this session, with House Leader Paul Calandra saying the government wants to move away from the partisan squabbles and regular standing ovations that were a fixture in the legislature during its first year in power.