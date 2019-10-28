Ontario legislature resumes today after longest break in nearly 25 years
The Ontario Legislative Building in central Toronto houses the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 5:10AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's legislature resumes session today, after the longest recess in nearly a quarter century.
Politicians normally return for the fall session in early September, but the five-month break meant the house didn't sit during the federal election campaign.
Premier Doug Ford's Conservative government returns not only to the new session, but to a different political landscape than when Queen's Park was shuttered in June.
Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring in what was a major reset for his government, which had been plagued by months of public backlash and negative headlines.
The criticism was mostly due to funding cuts and a $30-million court battle against the federally mandated carbon tax - a fight the province says it intends to continue.
The Tories are promising to strike a new tone this session, with House Leader Paul Calandra saying the government wants to move away from the partisan squabbles and regular standing ovations that were a fixture in the legislature during its first year in power.