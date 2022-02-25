Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is calling for the LCBO to drop all Russian alcohol from its shelves in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a letter sent to LCBO president George Soleas Friday, Del Duca asks that the provincially owned Crown corporation halt all commerce with Russia until Russian troops are withdrawn.

“The LCBO is one of the largest purchasers of alcohol in the world. Imported spirits, including Russian vodka brands, are among your most popular products,” Del Duca wrote. “I urge you to remove all Russian made products from your shelves until this Russian aggression ends.”

On Thursday, all parties rose in the legislature at Queen’s Park to unanimously denounce Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine.

Premier Doug Ford also spoke, saying that Canada will “never waiver in standing against tyranny.”

The federal government announced even stronger sanctions against Russia yesterday in the wake of its invasion, which has been condemned by most of the international community. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conceded that Canada’s trade with Russia is relatively small, but the government said that the collective sanctions imposed by the world will sting.

Still, Del Duca said more should be done locally.

“Ontario and the LCBO can’t say it’s truly standing with Ukraine while continuing to be Putin’s customer,” he wrote to Soleas.

The LCBO has not commented on the letter so far.