

The Canadian Press





ORLEANS, Ont. -- The Ontario Liberals are set to nominate a candidate today in the riding of Orleans to run in a byelection.

Marie-France Lalonde represented Orleans provincially for four years, until she made the jump to federal politics and will now represent that riding in the House of Commons.

Orleans is one of two byelections that will need to be called in the next few months, as neighbouring Ottawa-Vanier is also vacant.

Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers had represented that riding, but resigned this summer to take a position at Toronto's Massey College.

The candidates for the Orleans nomination are Stephen Blais and Rachel Decoste.

Blais is a city councillor in Ottawa and Decoste is a writer, educator and immigration policy expert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.