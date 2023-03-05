

The Canadian Press





Ontario Liberal Party members are set to pick a new party executive today at the party's annual general meeting.

One of their first orders of business will be to set the rules and timelines for the upcoming leadership race, of which at least three people are openly exploring bids.

MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu are all considering running.

Ontario Liberals voted yesterday to ditch delegated conventions in favour of a form of direct voting for their next leader, as the party looks to recover from two consecutive electoral disasters.