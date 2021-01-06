The leader of the Ontario Liberal party is calling on the Ford government to request military help in its efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Steven Del Duca said that he has “no faith in Doug Ford's ability to rapidly and effectively distribute COVID-19 vaccines and deal with the ongoing crisis in our nursing homes.”

He said that he is urging the premier to immediately “pick up the phone” and request that members of the Canadian Armed Forces be deployed to provide “important logistical leadership and support,” just as they did in seven hard-hit long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

“It is no longer good enough for Doug Ford to offer up empty platitudes and confusing talking points. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for Ontario that requires meaningful leadership and the buck stops with Doug Ford,” the statement notes. “He needs to pick up the phone and make this request in order to regain control, distribute vaccinations rapidly and protect the people of our province."

The Ford government has faced criticism for the slow pace of its vaccine rollout, including a decision to temporarily pause vaccinations over the holidays.

The pace of vaccinations has picked up in recent days with nearly 10,000 doses being administered on Tuesday.

The province now says that it will be able to vaccinate all residents, staff and essential caregivers in 161 long-term care homes in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex, by Jan. 21.

“We are working around the clock to get these vaccines into peoples’arms,” Ford said during a photo op at Queen’s Park on Tuesday. “As a matter of fact as we ramp up, as you might have noticed throughout this pandemic, it might take us a couple weeks to ramp up but once we get the machine going in Ontario we kick but anywhere in the country or North America.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government has already reached out to Ontario to offer "targeted help" to bring COVID-19 outbreaks the province under control.

The prime minister did not provide specifics about the nature of that help but mentioned that military deployments, enhanced testing, and isolation measures can be "the difference between local outbreaks becoming a crisis or becoming under control."

The province says it has administered more than 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday morning, and 860 people have received a second and final dose.