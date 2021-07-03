A long-term care home in Ontario is grappling with a growing COVID-19 outbreak being fuelled by the super-contagious Delta variant.

Halton Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tansley Woods long-term care home in Burlington on June 28 when there were only three cases.

In the past few days, the outbreak has grown to 14 residents and two team members.

According to an update provided on Friday, public health officials attended the long-term care home to conduct an audit of the facility.

Schlegel Villages, which operates Tansley Woods, has not said if any of the infected residents have required treatment in hospital.

As of May 30, the Ontario government estimated that 97 per cent of long-term care home residents in the province were fully immunized.

The government also announced a immunization policy for staff at the homes.

Under the policy, each staff member must either provide proof of each vaccine dose, provide documented medical reason for not being vaccinated, or participate in an educational program about the benefits of vaccination.