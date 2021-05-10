Ontario lowers COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 40+ today; also most cancer, heart disease patients
A woman is vaccinated with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood, in the M3N postal code, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 5:11AM EDT
Ontario is expected to lower the age of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 40 across the province this week as it continues to expand its rollout.
The province is also due to begin vaccinating people with health conditions deemed “at risk.”
They include people with heart disease, diabetes, most types of cancer and dementia.
Half of vaccine supply is being diverted to COVID-19 hot spots this week, based on the recommendation of the province's scientific advisers.
Starting next week, vaccines are set to be distributed per capita once again.
Over the weekend, hundreds of pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people aged 18 and over.