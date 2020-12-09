Restaurants and bars in Ontario can continue selling alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders as the provincial government has made it permanent.

The province said the move aims to support food and drink establishments that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ontario's vibrant hospitality sector and its workers have been hard hit by COVID-19 in every community across our province," Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey said in a statement.

"We're building on the actions we took early in the pandemic to support local restaurants, bars and other businesses by providing permanent help to workers and small businesses as they face these ongoing challenges."

In March, the Ford government introduced an emergency order to temporarily allow licensed restaurants and bars to include alcohol with food delivery orders as a way to help them.

The Ontario government confirmed in October that it is working on legislative changes to permanently allow the sale of beer, wine, and spirits with takeout and delivery orders.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) previously said that restaurants and bars would no longer be able to sell alcohol with takeout orders after Dec. 31.

In addition, the government said it will also allow alcohol service on docked boats by operators with a liquor sales license. Checking identification, Smart Serve training and not selling or serving to intoxicated people will continue to be enforced.

There will also be reduced pricing of spirits consumed in food establishments to align with the reduced pricing implemented in March.

The government is also allowing the AGCO to set the length of time for temporary patio extensions.

Third parties delivering from licensed restaurants are being required by the government to have a delivery licence.

Many restaurants and bars in Toronto and Peel Region have been relying on takeout and delivery as indoor and outdoor dining is prohibited in the lockdown level.

"Local restaurants and bars are essential to community life in this province," Downey said. "We are taking actions to provide more opportunities for Ontarians to directly support their local communities when and how public health directives permit."

The government is also removing restrictive rules to allow for the delivery of alcoholic beverages in food boxes and meal kits. Eligible alcohol manufacturers are permitted to deliver their own products and charge a delivery fee.

Restaurants and bars can now also offer mixed cocktails and growlers with their food delivery or takeout orders.

The province is permitting eligible manufacturers to sell spirits and 100 per cent Ontario wine at farmers markets as well.

- with files from CP24.com staff