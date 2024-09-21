A 40-year-old man is accused of making up a story about the theft of his vehicle, which police say he abandoned after crashing in a field in Ramara Township.

On Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police were called to Concession Road 1 for an abandoned vehicle. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle with severe damage and airbags deployed.

Police said they also discovered several alcohol cans in the vehicle. Further investigation led to officers identifying the owner, who they said had two outstanding warrants and a suspended licence for previous impaired charges.

On Friday afternoon, police said the owner of the vehicle called them to report that his vehicle was stolen.

Police later met with the man and arrested him for the outstanding warrants. They said that the man had “noticeable injuries likely caused by an accident.”

He has been charged with adult public mischief.