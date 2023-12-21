A 33-year-old Ontarioman has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following a fatal collision in September.

Police say the two-vehicle collision occurred in Clearview, Ont. on Sept. 23, just before 8am in the area of 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale.

A 31-year-old woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles, as well as an infant passenger, was transported to a Toronto trauma centre for non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple other passengers, including another child, were transported to alocal hospital for minor injuries.

A subsequent investigation revealed the accused from Adjala-Tosorontio Township, Ont. was driving 173 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone, police say, which was confounded by poor weather conditions. Police say the driver also failed to stop at a stop sign.

On Dec. 19, police arrested the driver and charged him with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.