Ontario man charged after snow blowing dispute
Published Thursday, April 6, 2023 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 6, 2023 6:36AM EDT
An Ontario man has been charged in relation to vehicular damage caused by snow blower debris.
The East Algoma Ontario Police laid charges on April 4 following a complaint for an ongoing dispute between two neighbours. The suspect was allegedly blowing snow from his driveway onto the complainant’s driveway, covering the complainant’s cars and causing damage to them.
A 36-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged with mischief under $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake early next month.