An Ontario resident has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., nearly two years ago.

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP announced that they had arrested 23-year-old Yusuf Kontos earlier this week in Richmond Hill as the suspect in the Feb. 8, 2022 shooting.

According to police, they responded to the area of 168 Street and 104 Avenue and found Juvraj Jabal and Jasmine Lindstrom inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, but Jabal died of his injuries. Police later determined that the shooting occurred a short distance away, near an elementary school in the area of 170A Street and 102 Avenue.

“This was a two-year long investigation, in which we utilized every tool at our disposal to locate Kontos,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement.

Kontos has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. RCMP said he was a resident of Delta, B.C., at the time of the shooting.