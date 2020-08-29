

The Canadian Press





WESTLOCK, Alta. - Police say a 36-year old man from Ontario has died after a skydiving crash in a central Alberta field.

Westlock RCMP say they were alerted to the crash around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers attended and located the man east of Hayley Lake near the Westlock Airport.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board and provincial Occupational Health Services have been engaged for any further investigation into the crash.

RCMP do not believe there was any foul play or that the man's death was criminal in nature.

No further information is expected to be released by police.