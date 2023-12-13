A Peterborough man is back in police custody after he failed to attend court for sentencing on numerous sexual offences involving children.

Police say that in May of 2022, three warrants were issued for the man’s arrest.

An investigation into the man’s whereabouts resulted in him being located in an undisclosed location in West Virginia, police say.

Police say that officers from the United States Marshal Service arrested the man and began the extradition process in September. On Dec. 12, police officers from Peterborough travelled to Pittsburgh, where they took custody of the suspect and returned him to Peterborough.

The accused is being held in Peterborough and will appear in court on Wednesday. Identifying details are not being released to protect the identity of victims.