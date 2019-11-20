

The Canadian Press





FORT ERIE, Ont. -- A 51-year-old man from Fort Erie, Ont., is facing charges after an FBI probe into the alleged online exploitation of a child.

Niagara Regional police say the FBI began investigating last month.

They say the American probe led investigators to an Ontario man.

Local police say they arrested the man on Tuesday based on information from the FBI.

He's facing seven charges, including two counts of making arrangement for sexual offence against a child.

The charges also include two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making written child pornography.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.