

The Canadian Press





ADJALA-TOSORONTIO TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog says a 35-year-old man injured himself after falling from a tree - not when he was arrested afterward.

The Special Investigations Unit says they have terminated the investigation into the incident that occurred on April 8 in Adjala-Tosorontio in Simcoe County.

The SIU says Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a domestic call and when they arrived the man took off into the woods behind the home.

They say he climbed up a tree to hide from police, but fell when trying to get down after officers left the area.

Police arrested him and took him to hospital where he was diagnosed with two fractured ribs.

SIU director Joseph Martino says the police had no involvement in the man's fall and his injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 24, 2020.