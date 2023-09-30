Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones scheduled to make announcement today
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones speaks with media at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 2:52PM EDT
Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement in the Toronto area on Sunday morning.
Jones will speak at 9 a.m. in Etobicoke, Ont. on Sunday, according to an advisory issued by the province.
