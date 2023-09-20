Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative caucus after records show contradictions related to a Las Vegas trip that was investigated by the province’s integrity commissioner.

The Premier’s Office confirmed MPP Kaleed Rasheed’s resignation in a short statement released Wednesday afternoon. However, they added that if the integrity commissioner cleared him, he would be “provided an opportunity to return to caucus.”

“A new Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery will be named in the coming days.”

Rasheed is the second minister to resign from his cabinet position this month.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.