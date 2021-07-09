Ontario will move to the third step of its summer reopening plan on July 16, reopening indoor dining, indoor fitness activity, cinemas and nightclubs for the first time in months, but capacity restrictions will remain until August.

The Ford cabinet met on Friday morning to confirm the measures, which will allow indoor dining to resume across the province (except in Waterloo Region) with capacity limited to the number of people who can maintain physical distancing of two metres.

The relaxed measures will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday morning, the government said in a news release.

They also confirmed the existence of a fourth step in the reopening plan, where “the vast majority of public health and workplace safety measures, including capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings and limits for social gatherings, will be lifted.”

They say Ontario will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days, and until 80 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent have received a second.

As of Friday, 78 per cent of Ontarians age 12 and up have received a first dose and 50 per cent have received a second.

As of July 16, all retailers will also be allowed to accept as many patrons as they can fit while maintaining physical distancing of two metres.

Cinemas, amusement parks and indoor fitness facilities will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor gatherings will be permitted with up to 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors.

Nightclubs and restaurants with dance floors will be restricted to 25 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity, up to 250 patrons.

Also, professional sports venues will be able to accept up to 15,000 spectators seated outdoors, or 75 per cent of their pre-pandemic capacity. Indoors, they will be allowed to accept 1,000 spectators or half of pre-pandemic capacity, whichever is smaller.

Elsewhere in sport, all sport activity with contact will be allowed to resume.

Personal care outlets will also be allowed to resume services that require the removal of masks.

Places of worship will be allowed to accept as many people as they can provided two metre distancing can be maintained.

Last month, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore seemed to suggest the province would not move to Step 3 ahead of schedule, as he said they needed time to analyze case trends in the wake of the Delta variant.

The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Jüni, echoed his concern, saying this week that the province was not ready for Step 3 because of the increased transmission capabilities of the Delta variant.

Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement Friday supporting the accelerated move to Step 3.

“I support this decision, based as it is on the advice of health officials, and believe it is the right thing to do as we continue to see lower case counts and higher vaccine rates,” he said. “It makes continued progress on vaccinations more important than ever.”

In Toronto and Peel Region, cinemas, indoor dining and gyms have been closed since Oct. 2020.

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs will also be permitted to reopen in Step 3.

Strip clubs will be restricted to the number of patrons where two metres of physical distancing can be maintained, with a three metre gap between patrons and performers.

Bathhouses and sex clubs will be restricted to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity up to the number of patrons where two metres of physical distancing can be maintained.

Other cultural sites such as museums, science centres and aquariums will be limited to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity.

Casinos will also reopen at 50 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity.

-- With files from Colin D'Mello, CTV News Toronto