Five Ontario MPPs who have been living on a “social assistance diet” for 10 days say they have been eating carb-heavy foods or running out of money trying to eat healthy in order to push the province to double Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and Ontario Works (OW) payments.

The MPPs, all members of the New Democratic Party, have been restricting their spending to $95.21 on groceries, an average of $47.60 per week, since Sept. 6 with four more days to go until they make it to their two week mark.

ODSP recipients receive approximately $1,227 per month, following a five per cent increase from the province in September, which amounts to a difference of $58. OW receivers get about $733 per month and have seen no change to their rate.

“While we, as MPPs, cannot possibly know how it feels to live on ODSP alone, these two weeks have highlighted for each of us the struggle to afford fresh, healthy food on such a small budget, and how hard it can be to function or focus when you’re hungry,” University-Rosedale MPP Jessica Bell said at a new conference on Friday.

“We’re using our platform to amplify social assistance recipients’ and poverty advocates’ calls for higher rates — especially as inflation skyrockets and the cost of food, shelter and everything else goes up,” Chandra Pasma, MPP for Ottawa-West Nepean, said.

Monique Taylor, MPP for Hamilton Mountain, said her diet has consisted of porridge, eggs, toast, pasta, rice and one cucumber.

To pressure the PC government to double social assistance, myself and my MPP colleagues are living on a “welfare diet” grocery budget of $47.60 a week. We encourage the Minister of Social Services Merrilee Fullerton to join us and double the rates. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/7Fm2k3gCov — Jessica Bell (@JessicaBellTO) September 6, 2022

“I did try to have as normal as close to my own diet as I could,” Thunder Bay—Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois said. “But I also ran out of money.”

“I did get broccoli. I tried having asparagus. You try to chunk it out so that you've got a little bit every day. Of course it only lasts so long before it starts to turn so you have to plan very, very carefully,” she said.

Some days, Vaugeois said she suddenly couldn’t think when she was sitting in the legislature because she hadn’t eaten enough.

“If I'm falling apart after a day of not planning my meal well enough, what is it like for somebody who is doing this every single day and doesn't have enough healthy food in their body in order to function?”