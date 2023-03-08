Ontario MPPs to consider bill on new Queen's Park renovation ministry
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6:28AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6:28AM EST
The Ontario government is proposing to create a new ministry to oversee planned renovations of the legislature known as Queen's Park.
Legislative Affairs Minister Paul Calandra has introduced the bill, saying it will establish the foundation on which a comprehensive and long-overdue restoration can be completed.
The bill would also provide for the temporary relocation of the legislature to another building while renovations are underway.
It has been estimated that a project of this scale could take eight years.