

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government is proposing to create a new ministry to oversee planned renovations of the legislature known as Queen's Park.

Legislative Affairs Minister Paul Calandra has introduced the bill, saying it will establish the foundation on which a comprehensive and long-overdue restoration can be completed.

The bill would also provide for the temporary relocation of the legislature to another building while renovations are underway.

It has been estimated that a project of this scale could take eight years.