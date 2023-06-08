Ontario politicians wrapped up their work on Thursday, adjourning the legislature for four months.

Members of Provincial Parliament (MPP) have concluded their work for their latest session. They will return on Sept. 25, a few weeks later than usual.

This is likely due to a number of by-elections being held in Kitchener, Scarborough and Ottawa.

Dates for the by-elections have not yet been set.

MPPS typically return to the legislature after Labour Day weekend. On Thursday the government house leader said that night sittings will be held to help politicians catch up on work “missed” as a result of the later than expected start.

During the summer months, MPPs will continue to hold news conferences, conduct constituency work and facilitate meetings. They will not, however, pass legislation or attend Question Period.

This is a developing news story. More to come.