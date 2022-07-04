

The Canadian Press





Ontario's New Democrats are calling on the provincial government to share its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Interim Leader Peter Tabuns says details are needed now that a federal immunization panel is recommending the shots and Quebec has moved ahead with fourth doses for all adults.

He says the NDP want easy and equitable access to the shots, including community clinics and availability in doctors' offices.

Premier Doug Ford said last week that the government has been discussing its fourth dose plan with the province's chief medical officer and promised that details would come “in the next little while.”

Fourth shots are currently available in Ontario for people aged 60 and older, Indigenous adults and long-term care and retirement home residents, if three months have passed since receiving a third shot.

Last week the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended booster shots this fall in advance of a possible wave of COVID-19 infections.