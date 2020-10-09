Ontario NDP pitches long-term care revamp as part of their 2022 election platform
Workers watch as nursing union members show their support at the Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ont. on Monday June 1, 2020. Ontario's patient ombudsman has released a series of recommendations on reforming the province's long-term care system to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 5:43AM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario's New Democrats are presenting a multibillion-dollar plan to revamp the long-term care sector as the first plank of their 2022 election platform.
The official Opposition is set to unveil its vision for the sector at a press conference this morning.
The plan calls for a shift to a public, not-for-profit, long-term care system over the course of eight years, phasing out private operators.
The party says it would also create 50,000 additional resident spaces in smaller "family-like" homes in that time.
The NDP estimate the plan would cost $6 billion in capital costs over eight years and $9.5 billion in operational funding over six years.
The party also says it will boost worker pay by $5 per hour.
