The Ontario NDP has put forward a motion calling on Premier Doug Ford to disclose the contents of his personal phone and email accounts.

The motion was tabled at Queen’s Park on Thursday, and cites multiple investigations related to the Greenbelt and the government’s plans for Ontario Place as reasons why the Legislative Assembly should vote in favour.

“Government members have applauded the premier’s frequent use of his personal phone to conduct government business, a flagrant disregard to the information and privacy commissioner’s recommendation that the government members and political staff only use government devices and platforms,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles said during Question Period. “This government should know the rules.”

“Did the premier intentionally use his personal phone to communicate in secret with people who have business in front of the government?”

Ford sidestepped the question, talking instead about how his government has saved Ontarians money while questioning the NDP’s priorities.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra answered all further questions and blatantly confirmed the premier regularly uses his personal phone to speak with Ontarians.

“As the premier has said, he’s not going to stop working on behalf of his constituents, the Ms. Jones who might need a doctor or a pothole filled in front of her home. He’s not going to stop doing that because the leader of the opposition demands he stop doing that,” Calandra said.

“It might be why the people of this province trust this premier to get things done.”

The motion comes following an investigation by Global News that found the premier didn’t use his government phone for a three-month period. They are currently appealing a decision by the Premier’s Office to keep his personal phone records private.

In a summer auditor general report, it was found that staff were using personal email addresses to communicate with lobbyists and deleted emails “regularly.”

The NDP has also asked the integrity commissioner to review the premier and government staffers’ reported use of personal phones and emails.