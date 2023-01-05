The Ontario New Democratic Party is hoping to confirm Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles as their new leader a full month earlier than anticipated.

The party’s provincial council is meeting Thursday night to decide whether to act on recommendations that would see a confirmation vote held virtually on Feb. 4.

The original date would have seen a leadership vote take place on March 4.

Stiles, the Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Davenport, is the only candidate running for leader of the Ontario NDP. Once confirmed, she will take over for Peter Tabuns, who has been acting as interim leader since Andrea Horwath resigned in June.

The legislature resumes on Feb. 21.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.