Ontario is offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all residents aged 60 and up beginning Thursday morning.

The province says it will also open up eligibility for fourth doses to all Indigenous residents of the province 18 and up at the same time.

"Expanding booster eligibility will provide an extra layer of protection against the Omicron and BA.2 variants and, in addition to antivirals, are another tool the province is using to live with and manage COVID-19," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The provincial vaccination appointment booking portal will begin accepting fourth dose appointments at 8 a.m. Thursday.

People can also call the provincial vaccine contact centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Previously only residents in congregate care settings and other immunocompromised people were able to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The new vaccine eligibility comes as the province's limited testing and wastewater signal data indicates Ontario is entering a sixth wave of COVID-19.

The number of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 was up nearly 40 per cent Tuesday compared with a week earlier.

-- With files from the Canadian Press