Ontario parents will not be made aware of specific concerns about COVID-19 in their child’s school until approximately 30 per cent of pupils are absent, according to new guidelines prepared for the return to in-person learning on Jan. 17.

Bureaucrats say that once a principal observes approximately 30 per cent of the student body absent on a given day, that principal could contact the local public health unit and send home a general advisory letter to parents telling them that a high number of students are absent, and reminding them of things such as performing the daily symptom screening on their children.

The Ford government previously developed guidance that confirmed families would not be made aware of individual positive cases in their child’s school, and that access to PCR testing would be limited to students presenting significant symptoms while in class.

On Wednesday, health and education officials told reporters in a technical briefing that only after a school hits a 30 per cent absent rate above baseline attendance would the school board, principal and local public health unit consider, but not automatically require them to move back to virtual learning.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the 30 per cent absence threshold made sense to him as a clear indicator of widespread COVID-19 activity in a community.

“We do think that that given the variation in reasons for absences, a threshold of 30 per cent would mostly likely reflect community (COVID–19) activity and be a point where we would want to acknowledge that,” he said.

Under the previous guidelines in place in the fall 2021 term, whole schools were tested and sometimes dismissed after only a dozen or so confirmed cases.

This school year, the province will disclose relative absence rates in schools and also publicly report closures, but will not report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases documented in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce defended the decision to end notifications about infections, saying the availability of rapid antigen tests for parents would “empower” them to make proper decisions about their children attending class.

“If your child seems to have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 you have and the rapid antigen tests you can have that answered very quickly and that empowers the parent to make the decision to keep their child home and to follow the guidelines of monitoring for five days if symptoms are severe,” he said.

To buttress previous efforts to reduce transmission in schools such as providing all staff with respirator masks and ending high-contact sports and indoor music classes, the province is also sending approximately 5.1 million additional rapid antigen tests over the next two weeks to the childcare and public school system.

The shipments will provide every child and staff member in both sectors with two rapid antigen tests to take home.

Officials said the thought is to allow symptomatic school staff and students the option to conduct tests at least 24 hours apart when they are in isolation.

If both tests come back negative, the individual could return to school 24 hours after their symptoms start improving, or 48 hours after any gastrointestinal symptoms begin to improve.

Schools and childcare centres will receive 3.9 million tests this week and 1.2 million next week, but school officials said there is no word on when they will able to give the school system more tests, but they are working to procure more.

The province says it could receive up to 119 million rapid antigen tests over the next few weeks, but a great majority of them will be needed in the healthcare system and congregate care settings.

Dr. Moore also suggested that once the school system’s existing supply of approximately 200,000 PCR self-collection test kits is exhausted, they will not be replenished and “there will be a transition” to using only rapid antigen tests in schools.