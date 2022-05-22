

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Ontario's party leaders are back on the campaign trail today - some of them virtually - as they try to round up voters ahead of the election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will stop in cottage country on the second day of the Victoria Day long weekend, before going door-knocking in the riding where Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is seeking election.

Ford is trying to hold on to Vaughan-Woodbridge, where Progressive Conservative candidate Michael Tibollo beat Del Duca in the last election.

Del Duca, meanwhile, is in Thunder Bay, Ont., where he's to visit local businesses before meeting with the chief of Fort William First Nation.

He's travelling slightly farther south later in the day to Sudbury, where he'll speak about the opioid crisis.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, sidelined by a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, will appear in Toronto to make an announcement about Niagara Region.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who also came down with COVID-19, will hold a virtual panel about local farms and grocery prices.