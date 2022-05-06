

The Canadian Press





Housing and education are expected to feature prominently on the third official day of Ontario's election campaign.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to discuss her party's housing platform in Burlington, Ont., this morning before discussing health care in Brampton, Ont., in the afternoon.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will share details of his party's education platform in Kitchener, Ont., this morning.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is due to make an unspecified announcement in Bowmanville, Ont.

Leaders of the three main political parties are set to start their days outside Toronto after launching their campaigns with a heavy focus on the province's largest city.

All three have also set aside time to speak with Ontario's Big City Mayors Caucus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.