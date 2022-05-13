Ontario voters will get an opportunity to see the leaders of the province’s main political parties duke it out in a primetime debate next week.

With a little more than two weeks before voters head to the polls on June 2, the debate will see the leaders of each party field questions selected by journalists, as well as from Ontario voters.

The debate will be hosted by journalists Steve Paikin of TVO and Althia Raj of The Toronto Star.

It will be broadcast live on CP24 and CTV Toronto and will be live streamed online at CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News and CP24 apps.

The 90-minute event will get underway in Toronto at 6:30 p.m.

The debate is open to all major party leaders running candidates in all Ontario ridings that currently have an elected MPP sitting in the provincial legislature.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have all been invited to participate.

Questions during the debate will be posed by the moderators and there will also be an opportunity for candidates to ask each other questions.

Monday night will be the first primetime debate of the election.

The leaders previously faced off May 4 in a daytime debate in northern Ontario which focused on housing affordability and health care.

While Election Day is June 2, advance polls open on May 19 and voters can also vote by mail.