

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario has passed concussion safety legislation designed to protect amateur athletes and educate coaches about the dangers of head injuries.

The bill -- called Rowan's Law for a 17-year-old girl who died from rugby injuries -- passed with all-party support today.

It establishes removal-from-sport and return-to-sport protocols for players to ensure they are taken out of a game if they are suspected of having a concussion.

Under the law, coaches and teachers will also be required to review online resources that help them identify and manage concussions in players.

The bill also includes a concussion code of conduct that would set out rules of behaviour to minimize concussions while playing sports.

The legislation was created following a coroner's inquest into Rowan Stringer's 2013 death, adopting its recommendations and the work of a legislative advisory committee on concussion management and prevention.