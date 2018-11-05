

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Some major changes have been made at Queen’s Park as Premier Doug Ford announced a cabinet shuffle.

The Progressive Conservative government announced the shuffle on Monday morning, which include eight role changes.

The announcement comes in the wake of the resignation of Jim Wilson as the minister of economic development, job creation and trade. The premier’s office stated his departure on Friday evening citing “addiction issues.”

The changes to the cabinet are as follows:

MPP for Bay of Quinte Todd Smith, who has been serving as interim minister of economic development, job creation and trade, will assume full-time responsibility of this role as well as continuing his responsibilities as government house leader

MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke John Yakabuski will be minister of natural resources and forestry

MPP for Dufferin-Caledon Sylvia Jones will be minister of community safety and correctional services

MPP for Elgin-Misslesex-London Jeff Yurek will be minister of transportation

MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge Michael Tibollo will be minister of tourism, culture and sport

MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound will be minister of government and consumer services

MPP for Whitby Lorne Coe will be government caucus whip

MPP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte Doug Downey will be deputy government caucus whip

“After four months of unprecedented action, we are taking this opportunity to calibrate our cabinet assignment to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitments to the people,” Ford said in a news release issued on Monday morning. “We have the best team in politics and a plan that is working.”

All other roles in the PC cabinet remain unchanged.