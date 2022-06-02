Ontario PC leader Doug Ford will remain the province’s premier, CTV News projects.

Ford’s PCs are elected or leading in 22 of 124 ridings.

The NDP appears to be in second while the Liberals are in third.

The incumbent for Etobicoke North ran a cautious “front-runner” campaign, holding few events where reporters could ask him questions and declining numerous requests for one-on-one interviews.

Instead, the 57-year-old held grand indoor rallies with supporters and large outdoor photo opportunities highlighting his party’s promises on infrastructure such as Highway 413.

Ford led in most polls during the campaign, with several this week putting him more than 10 per cent ahead of the Liberals and even farther ahead of the NDP.

His party promised to build a still un-costed highway linking York, Peel and Halton regions, devote up to $40 billion over 10 years to hospital construction and redevelopment, eliminate provincial income taxes on a wider swath of lower income workers and permanently eliminate licence plate sticker fees.