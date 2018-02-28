

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The four candidates competing to lead Ontario's Opposition will face off once more today as the Progressive Conservatives try to turn the page following weeks of unrivalled upheaval.

Former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer and businesswoman Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford and social conservative advocate Tanya Granic Allen are taking part in the second and final debate before the party selects a new leader.

Former leader Patrick Brown -- who launched a bid to reclaim his old job a day after the first debate -- was expected to join them for the Ottawa event.

But Brown backed out of the race Monday, saying his candidacy had caused hardship for his friends and family, and had drawn focus away from the party's goal of defeating the governing Liberals in the spring election.

The Barrie, Ont., politician stepped down last month amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he maintains are false, and that have not been independently confirmed by The Canadian Press.

His departure in late January set off what the party's interim leader Vic Fedeli has called a period of "unprecedented" tumult.